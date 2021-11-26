Cobb Small Business listening session on ARPA funds

On Monday, November 29, from 3-4:30 p.m. the Cobb County government is holding a listening session for Small Businesses on the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The county described the purpose as followed in its newsletter:

Cobb officials would like to also invite you to a small business virtual listening session to learn more about the American Rescue Plan Act and how money can be allocated for Cobb. The listening session will provide small businesses with the opportunity to:

Hear an overview of ARPA and eligible uses of the funding

Ask questions to learn what ARPA means for you and other small businesses in Cobb County

Share your perspectives on the needs and opportunities for this funding



Click here for the link to join.

Background

The listening session is part of an effort to solicit input from county residents about how the remaining ARPA funds should be used.

Here’s a reprint of the original press release about the county’s survey (the deadline has been extended to December 1 since the press release was distributed):

Cobb County launched its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Needs Survey today. The online survey is designed to gather community input on how Cobb County should prioritize its $147M allocation of federal ARPA funding. It is open to all Cobb County residents and organizations through November 22, 2021. This American Rescue Plan Act was passed by the U.S. Congress in March 2021. It set aside funding for local and state governments to support public health, essential workers, infrastructure measures and to lessen the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey will help the county to reflect the community’s priorities in its plan for investing the funds between these eligible uses. Over the next three weeks, county officials hope to hear from as many Cobb County voices as possible. The survey takes only minutes to complete, and every survey response will help to shape an investment strategy that addresses the community’s highest needs. Hard copies of the surveys are available at all Cobb Senior Services’ multipurpose centers. The ARPA Community Needs Survey is open now through November 22, 2021, and can be accessed online at 2021 ARPA Cobb County Community Needs Survey (deloitte.com).