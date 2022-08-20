Cobb County accepting applications for ARPA funds

Cobb County announced that applications are open for the latest round of funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These are not emergency relief funds for individuals or businesses. They are intended for projects that will fill a need in the community.

Here is an excerpt from the county’s website:

Online ARPA Application Portal Now Open!

Cobb County opened the online portal on June 6 for organizations wishing to apply for grants through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The federal government allocated $147 million to Cobb County as part of the program. The Board of Commissioners recently approved ARPA investment guidance that divides federal funds to five priority areas:

Community Health – To enhance mental, physical, and behavioral healthcare services.

Support Services – To enhance programming and services for vulnerable and disadvantaged members of the community.

Economic Development – To aid economic recovery through the business sector and workforce opportunities.

County Infrastructure – To enhance its physical and/or structural capacity to meet operational responsibilities.

Public Safety – To assist in keeping Cobb County residents safe

Interested groups can click here to access the application for project funding. Individuals that would like to submit project ideas for the county to consider can do so using the same application.

Applications are due by September 9, 2022, and will be reviewed on a rolling basis before the Board of Commissioners considers the allocations.



Interested applicants are encouraged to read the application thoroughly before starting the process. Detailed instructions and “frequently asked questions” are included in the online application. Paper copies of the application will also be available for those who need them at the county building at 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta.

For more information

To learn about the investment guidelines from both Cobb County and the federal government involving ARPA funds, follow this link.

For a “frequently asked questions” (FAQ) explaining the ARPA process, including what sort of projects are eligible for funds, follow this link.