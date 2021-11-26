Cobb weather November 26: Sunny high near 46

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we should have sunny skies here in Cobb County today, with a high near 46.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.