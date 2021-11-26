“One Book, One City, & One Shopping Destination” in Powder Springs tomorrow

The City of Powder Springs sent out a tweet this morning reminding Cobb County residents of the “One Book, One City, & One Shopping Destination” event to be held tomorrow, November 27, starting at 10 a.m.

Big box stores aren't the only place to spend your holiday dollars. Come downtown on Saturday and #ShopLocal in unique shops, restaurants and food trucks! Learn more about our "One Book, One City, & One Shopping Destination" event at https://t.co/4YHvyS4amX #SmallBusinessSaturday pic.twitter.com/QOJIiLjRB7 — City of Powder Springs (@powdersprings01) November 26, 2021

The event is designed to promote the patronage of the local small businesses in downtown Powder Springs.

“One Book, One City, & One Shopping Destination” is part of the traditional “Small Business Saturday” held in Powder Springs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Most of the downtown businesses will be open at the 10 a.m. kickoff, and three food trucks will be open for business at noon: Smith’s Gourmet Creations (SGC) and RBG Cafe will be on Marietta Street, while Plant-Based Snob will be stationed behind Rooted Trading Co.

Karaoke Maxx will set up on Marietta Street at 1 p.m. and you’ll get a chance to amaze your friends with your singing skills.

The news release for the event describes the book discussion as follows:

The first book discussion on the young adult novel “Why We Fly” by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal will take place between The Book Worm Bookstore and Rooted from 2 to 3 p.m. “Why We Fly” is the first book in Powder Springs’ “One Book – One City” effort to bring the community closer through literacy. This will also be an opportunity to learn more about the campaign as there is still time to participate before the book signing scheduled for Dec. 10.

For further details on this fun and worthwhile event, read the complete news release from the City of Powder Springs.