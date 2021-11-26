Taylor English Duma announces five new hires

Taylor English Duma, a high-powered law firm headquartered in the Cumberland area of Cobb County, announced five new hires in a press release, including two new partners to be based in Florida.

The company press release is reprinted below:

Leaders at Taylor English Duma, LLP today announced the addition of five attorneys to the company’s growing team. Gail Golman Holtzman and Brent Bell have been named partners at the firm and will be based in Florida. Also joining the firm are Steven L. Jones, who serves of counsel, as well as Carrie Henry and Joshua Williams, now associate attorneys at Taylor English. “Our firm is experiencing one of the busiest and most productive times yet, and we’re confident these welcome additions to the Taylor English family will help us deliver increased value to clients,” said Marc Taylor, chair of Taylor English. “We’ve taken a careful and strategic approach to cultivating our team, and we’re proud of the tremendous growth that we have witnessed since our founding in 2005.” The newest members of the Taylor English team include:

Gail Golman Holtzman, a labor and employment attorney with more than 35 years of experience, including as in-house counsel. Holtzman is a trusted advisor to employers, including Fortune 100 companies seeking to manage risk with their human capital. She has led investigations and been a national speaker on a myriad of employment topics, including discrimination, harassment, and board governance following the emergence of the #MeToo movement. Holtzman also recently led the American Bar Association's 20,000-member Labor and Employment Law Section. Certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a Circuit Civil Mediator and a Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers, Holtzman is a member of the Florida Bar and District of Columbia Bar. She earned her law degree from The George Washington University School of Law.

Brent Bell, who brings to Taylor English 27 years' experience and specializes in construction litigation. Board certified by the Florida Bar in Construction Law, Bell handles cases involving commercial litigation, landlord/tenant litigation, construction defects, real estate disputes, lien and bond law, defective products, and product liability claims. He also works on drafting and enforcing business and construction contracts. Prior to joining Taylor English, Bell – an alumnus of The University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law and Emory University – was a partner at the Florida-based law firm Shutts & Bowen.

Steven L. Jones joins the Taylor English team as counsel focusing on real estate issues such as planning, zoning, condemnation, acquisition, development, construction, and disposition. He is an alumnus of the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business and Mercer University's Walter F. George School of Law. Prior to joining the firm, Jones practiced with the law firms of Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin, LLC and Galloway & Lyndall, LLP.

Carrie Henry, now an associate with the corporate practice group at Taylor English. She advises clients on mergers and acquisitions, the use of Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), commercial contracts, corporate governance, and general corporate matters. Henry earned her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law.

Joshua Williams, now an associate with the resorts and hospitality practice at Taylor English. He received his L.L.M. in Taxation from Northwestern University School of Law. Prior to that, Williams earned his law degree from the University of Arkansas William H. Bowen School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Point University. Williams brings to Taylor English experience advising clients in various transaction matters, including mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcy and debt restructuring, integration solutions and general corporate matters.

“Over the last 16 years, growth at Taylor English has been steady and fairly dramatic in nature,” Taylor added. “Coming off a year that saw the firm exceed budget by seven percent – our best yet – we set an aggressive goal for talent acquisition so we can continue expanding our law firm nationwide with a truly diverse and multigenerational team. The addition of these talented individuals is just the start.”