Taylor English Duma adds three new attorneys

Taylor English Duma, a high-powered metro Atlanta law firm located in the Cumberland area of Cobb County, near the Battery, announced in a news release that they’ve added three new attorneys.

For more information see the news release, reprinted below:

Atlanta, Ga. (January 4, 2022) – Three attorneys have joined the growing team at Taylor English Duma, LLP, company leaders announced today. A. Binford Minter, of Atlanta, will serve of counsel with the Taylor English corporate practice group. Associates Elizabeth Vincent and Andrew Keen also will join the corporate practice group and will be based in Indianapolis and Atlanta, respectively. “We’re pleased to welcome these talented individuals to the Taylor English family and know they’ll make significant contributions in service of our clients,” said Marc Taylor, chair of Taylor English. “We’re excited to have them on board and look forward to watching their careers flourish.” Taylor English’s newest members include:

Binford Minter, of counsel with Taylor English’s corporate practice group, is a native of Columbus, Ga. His practice areas include franchise law, corporate/transactional, local government, emerging companies, and commercial litigation. Prior to joining Taylor English, he worked as an associate at Fox Rothschild LLP and Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP. Binford earned his law degree and his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia. He is a member of the Georgia Bar Association, where he serves on the Board for the Franchise and Distribution Section and as a member of the Local Government Section.

Elizabeth Vincent, an associate with the corporate practice group, is the first attorney on the Taylor English team to be based in Indianapolis. Prior to joining the firm, Vincent was a legal specialist at Litera, owner and managing attorney at EV Law, LLC, and associate corporate counsel at KAR Global. Vincent is a member of the Indianapolis Bar Association, where she serves on the Business Law Executive Committee as Vice President. She earned her law degree from Indiana University and her undergraduate degree from Anderson University.

Andrew Keen joins the Taylor English team as an associate with the corporate practice group. He is a member of the Georgia Bar Association. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a volunteer analyst with Atlanta Technology Angels and a research assistant at Emory University. Keen earned his law degree from Emory University and his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University.

“The Taylor English team has had a tremendous year, and we have experienced significant growth,” Taylor added. “I look forward to continuing our firm’s nationwide expansion in 2022.”