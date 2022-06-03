COVID school-aged report for Cobb County and statewide

The latest COVID School-Aged Surveillance Report for Georgia and Cobb County shows mixed results, with public school-aged residents showing a decrease both statewide and in Cobb County, and college-aged residents showing an increase.

The report breaks down the school-aged population by preschool (0-4 years of age), kindergarten to grade 12 (5-17 years of age) and traditional college undergraduate age (18-22).

All tracked categories still show a high rate of transmission.

Cobb County





















Age category All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents 14-day rate category













0-4 5330 96 205 High Decreasing 5-17 25396 246 186 High Decreasing 18-22 16039 197 418 High Increasing











Georgia





















Age category All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents 14-day rate category













0-4 78275 1273 194 High Less than 5% change 5-17 363290 3403 184 High Decreasing 18-22 224269 1909 261 High Increasing

About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a weekly status report on the pandemic every Wednesday. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link