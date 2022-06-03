Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for June 4 – June 10, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday June 4 to Friday June 10, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.
ALERTS
- Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays are expected along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave between John Ward Road and Cheatham Hill Dr. Crews will be working in the area from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays. Road capacity will be reduced to one lane. Delays are expected to be worse in the afternoon in the westbound direction. Alternate routes are recommended.
- SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.
- Six Flags Parkway Closure – Six Flags Parkway Closure for Hillcrest Drive Sidewalk Improvements Cobb DOT Project Number X2764: Six Flags Parkway is closed to traffic through Friday, July 29, between Silver Mine Trail and Hill Crest Drive for crews to replace a large culvert under Six Flags Parkway and place new drainage structures and pipes.
- SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION
- Barnes Mill Road (Bonnie Dell Dr to Wallace Rd) – Cobb-Marietta Water Authority daily road closures are in effect from 9 am to 5 pm along Barnes Mill Road from Bonnie Dell Drive to Baker Lane as crews work to complete the Blackjack Mountain Project. Questions should be addressed to CCMWA (direct hotline: 770-514-5201) or email:blackjack@ccmwa.org).
- Buckner Rd (Veterans Memorial to Rosie Ln) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Buckner Rd from Veterans Memorial Pkwy to Rosie Ln as crews work to complete the Buckner Rd Sidewalk project (X2766). Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Canton Rd at Shallowford/Highland Terr – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the Canton Rd intersection with Shallowford Rd and Highland Ter as crews work to complete Cobb DOT improvement projects in this area (X2304 & X2602). Expected completion: January 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Cheatham Hill Rd (John Ward to Powder Springs Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Cheatham Hill Road from John Ward Road to Powder Springs Road as crews work to complete this section of the Kennesaw Mountain Pedestrian Improvements (X2404). Expected completion: Summer 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Circle 75 Pkwy at Windy Hill – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the intersection of Circle 75 Parkway and Windy Hill Road as crews work to complete this road improvement project (X2328). Heavy delays are possible at times. Expected completion: Summer 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave (John Ward to Cheatham Hill) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave from John Ward Rd to Cheatham Hill Rd as crews work to complete this section of the Kennesaw Mountain Pedestrian Improvements (X2404). Heavy delays are possible. Expected completion: Summer 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Hillcrest Dr (Shenandoah Tr to Six Flags Pkwy) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Hillcrest Drive from Shenandoah Trail to Six Flags Parkway as crews work to complete the Hillcrest Drive Sidewalk project (X2764). Expected completion: Fall 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Mableton Pkwy (Factory Shoals to Discovery Blvd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Mableton Parkway from Factory Shoals to Discovery Boulevard as crews work to complete the Mableton Parkway Pedestrian Improvements (X2762). Expected completion: January 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Robinson Rd (Roswell Rd to Holt Rd) – Cobb-Marietta Water Authority daily lane closures are in effect from 9 am to 4 pm along Robinson Road from Roswell Road to Holt Road as crews work to complete the Blackjack Mountain Project. Questions should be addressed to CCMWA (direct hotline: 770-514-5201) or email:blackjack@ccmwa.org).
- Rockcrest Ct (Rockcrest Way to Rockcrest Dr) – Cobb DOT Road Closure Rockcrest Court is closed to thru traffic from Rockcrest Way to Rockcrest Drive due to failed catch basins and cross drains. Repairs are estimated to take 30 days. Expected completion: July 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Sandtown Rd (Westside Dr to Austell Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Sandtown Road from Westside Drive to Austell Road as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT road improvements project (X2610). Expected completion: Spring 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Sandy Plains Rd (Shallowford Rd to Alabama Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Nightly lane closures are possible from 7 pm to 5 am Sun through Thur along Sandy Plains Road from Shallowford Road to Alabama Road for resurfacing (B2905). One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: June 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- SR 360/Macland Rd (New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT lane closures (Project #0006049/Widening) – Daily lane closures 7 am â€“ 7 pm Mon â€“ Fri and daily and nightly weekend lane closures. Speed reduction is in place within project limits. Expected completion: November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
- SR 360/Powder Springs Street from Sandtown Road to South Marietta Parkway – City of Marietta Contractors have Daily Lane Closures Mon through Fri from 9 am to 4 pm for Powder Springs Street Improvements. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.
- SR 92/Lake Acworth Drive from SR3/US 41/Cobb Pkwy to Glade Road – GDOT daily lane closures are in effect from 7 am to 6 pm due to construction related to GDOT Project 0006862. GDOT road closure is in effect at Collins Circle and SR92/Lake Acworth Drive intersection. Motorists should follow posted detour for road closure (expected to last through 12/2022). Expected project completion: 3/2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
- SR5/Canton Rd Conn at I-75 – GDOT Lane closures are possible along Canton Road Connector from 10 pm – 5 am Mon through Sun related to the I-75 bridge rehab project (M006029). I-75 lane closures are also in effect from 10 pm to 5 am. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023. Expected completion: October 2023
- Terrell Mill Rd at Bentley Rd – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the intersection of Terrell Mill Road and Bentley Road as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT Windy Hill/Terrell Mill Connector project (X2401). Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Windy Hill Rd (Benson Poole to Atlanta Rd) – City of Smyrna lane closures are in effect from 9 am to 4 pm Mon thru Fri due to construction related to the Windy Hill Boulevard project. Heavy delays are possible. Exercise caution in this area. For information on this project, contact the Smyrna Public Works Department at (770) 431-2850 or visit the City of Smyrna website.
- Windy Hill Rd (Spectrum Cir/Interstate North) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the Windy Hill Road intersection with Spectrum Circle/Interstate North Parkway as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT Windy Hill/Terrell Mill Connector project (X2401). Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
