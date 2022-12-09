Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 10 to Friday, December 16

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 10, to Friday, December 16, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The South Barrett Reliever, Phase 3 consists of the extension and widening of Shiloh Valley/Greers Chapel Drive across I-75 and connecting into the existing Roberts Court with a new roundabout east of I-75. The project includes widening and realignment of Shiloh Valley Drive, Greers Chapel Drive, and Roberts Court to create four-lane roadways with raised medians, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and bike lanes north to its intersection with Ernest Barrett Parkway. Also, included is the construction of a bridge with no interstate access over I-75. The project is approximately 0.89 miles in length. Lane Closures are possible between 9 am to 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, Roberts Ct, and I-75. Expected Completion is 2024.

– The South Barrett Reliever, Phase 3 consists of the extension and widening of Shiloh Valley/Greers Chapel Drive across I-75 and connecting into the existing Roberts Court with a new roundabout east of I-75. The project includes widening and realignment of Shiloh Valley Drive, Greers Chapel Drive, and Roberts Court to create four-lane roadways with raised medians, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and bike lanes north to its intersection with Ernest Barrett Parkway. Also, included is the construction of a bridge with no interstate access over I-75. The project is approximately 0.89 miles in length. Lane Closures are possible between 9 am to 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, Roberts Ct, and I-75. Expected Completion is 2024. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.

– Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444. Windy Ridge Parkway Closure (Circle 75 Parkway to Heritage Ct – Windy Ridge Parkway is closed from November 28 through December 30 between Circle 75 Parkway and Heritage Court for Sewer Line Installation. Follow Posted Detour Route.

– Windy Ridge Parkway is closed from November 28 through December 30 between Circle 75 Parkway and Heritage Court for Sewer Line Installation. Follow Posted Detour Route. I-75 Northbound and Southbound between Chastain Road and Roswell Road – GDOT contractors will have various lane closures on I-75 Northbound and Southbound between Chastain Rd and Roswell Rd in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of Pavement and Bridge Rehab projects along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound and southbound in various areas between Chastain Rd and Roswell Rd beginning 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

– GDOT contractors will have various lane closures on I-75 Northbound and Southbound between Chastain Rd and Roswell Rd in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of Pavement and Bridge Rehab projects along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound and southbound in various areas between Chastain Rd and Roswell Rd beginning 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday. I-285 Ramps and I-75 at Akers Mill Road/Cumberland Boulevard – GDOT contractors will install lane closures on the I-285 Ramp and I-75 at Akers Mill Rd/Cumberland Blvd in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to an Express Lane Ramp at Akers Mill Rd in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting lanes will be closed on I-285 Ramps and I-75 at Akers Mill Rd/Cumberland Blvd from 8 p.m. on Friday, December 9 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, and from 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 11 until 5 a.m. on Monday, December 12.

– GDOT contractors will install lane closures on the I-285 Ramp and I-75 at Akers Mill Rd/Cumberland Blvd in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to an Express Lane Ramp at Akers Mill Rd in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting lanes will be closed on I-285 Ramps and I-75 at Akers Mill Rd/Cumberland Blvd from 8 p.m. on Friday, December 9 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, and from 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 11 until 5 a.m. on Monday, December 12. SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.

– GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023. See Click Fix – If you see something that needs our attention even when our Offices are Closed. Report it to our On-call Staff via See Click Fix – seeclickfix.com/cobb-county

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Mountain Creek Dr (Mountain Creek Ln to Woodland Ct) – Cobb DOT Project: Mountain Creek Dr is Closed between Mountain Creek Ln and Woodland Ct for an emergency Storm Drain Repair. Follow Posted Detour Route

– Cobb DOT Project: Mountain Creek Dr is Closed between Mountain Creek Ln and Woodland Ct for an emergency Storm Drain Repair. Follow Posted Detour Route Windy Ridge Parkway Closure (Circle 75 Parkway to Heritage Court) – Contractor Closure: A Site Developer on Windy Ridge Pkwy has Windy Ridge Pkwy Closed from Cir 75 Pkwy to Hank Aaron Way from Nov 28 to Dec 30. Follow Posted Detour on Cobb Pkwy and Cir 75 Pkwy.

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

“The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system.

“This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

Advertisement

“The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

“Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.”

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.