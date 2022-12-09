Georgia DOT announces overnight lane closures on I-75 at Akers Mill Road in Cobb County Friday and Sunday nights

The Georgia Department of Transportation distributed the following announcement on lane closures on I-75 at Akers Mill Road Friday and Sunday nights, December 9 and December 11.

ATLANTA METRO – Contractors for Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install overnight closures on Interstate 75 at Akers Mill Road in Cobb County this weekend. These closures are related to construction of new direct connection access ramps at Akers Mill Road to the recently-completed I-75/I-575 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled closures:

8 p.m. on Friday, December 9 until 6 a.m. on Saturday

Two left lanes OR three right lanes will be closed on the I-75 northbound/Cumberland Boulevard ramp to I-285 eastbound under Akers Mill Road

Three right lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound under Akers Mill Road OR

Two left lanes will be closed on the I-285 westbound ramp to I-75 southbound/Cumberland Boulevard under Akers Mill Road

8 p.m. on Sunday, December 11 until 5 a.m. on Monday

Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75 northbound/Cumberland Boulevard ramp to I-285 eastbound under Akers Mill Road

Two left lanes will be closed on the I-285 westbound ramp to I-75 southbound/Cumberland Boulevard under Akers Mill Rd

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry .