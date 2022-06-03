Author of Death at the Edges of Empire to give talk, book-signing at Marietta History Center

The following news release was posted to the City of Marietta website about an upcoming talk and book signing by Shannon Bontranger, Ph.D. of Georgia Highlands College:

Please join the Marietta History Center for an Author Talk & Book signing with Shannon Bontrager, Ph.D. as he shares his newest publication, Death at the Edges of Empire: Fallen Soldiers, Cultural Memory, and the Making of an American Nation, 1863-1921. Bontrager is a Professor of History at Georgia Highlands College in Cartersville specializing in Military History, U.S. History, and World History. Death at the Edges of Empire follows and examines American commemorations of the war dead from the Gettysburg Address to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to uncover the modern cultural memories that citizens developed to help them justify an age of empire. Bontrager will also include discussions on his research on the Marietta National Cemetery. When: June 9th, 2022 6:30pm-8:30pm Where: Marietta History Center, Community Room Cost (In – person): $10 for not yet members and FREE for Museum members. Members receive a 20% discount in the Museum Store. Virtual Option: MHC has a virtual option to attend, and this option is purchased ONLY through Facebook (FB) as well as viewed through FB. If you are members, please message or call the MHC. There are limited virtual spots for Members (770-794-5710) Museum Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 10am to 4pm (Galleries are NOT open during this event)

Current temporary exhibits include “Marietta 1899: Color Captured in Black & White.” Traveling exhibit “Gateway To the South: Remembering the Dixie Highway”, an exhibit created by the Bandy Heritage Center.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, located in the historic Kennesaw House building, has been open since 1996. The exhibits are on the second floor of the building.

The MHC website describes the history of the building (paraphrased below):

Originally built as a cotton warehouse by John Glover in 1845, the building was remodeled by Dix Fletcher to become the Fletcher House Hotel in 1855.

During the Civil War the hotel temporarily served as a makeshift hospital and morgue. For this reason, the building has become the subject of many stories and local ghost folklore. This notoriety has led to appearances on CNN, The History Channel and PBS.

The building was originally four stories high, but the top floor caught fire during the Civil War and was never rebuilt.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to Marietta Square.