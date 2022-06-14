Family meals for pickup and delivery in Cobb County

By Brian Benefield

This is the latest of Brian Benefield’s Second Helpings columns, highlighting food in Cobb County. To read more of his reviews, follow this link

Time is a valuable commodity and something we can’t get back. I love to cook at home and often try to use recipes from some of my favorite local chefs, but if I’m being honest, we’ve grown tired of washing pots and pans and loading the dishwasher every night. If you feel the same and want to be in the moment more with family and friends instead of in front of the stove, give these local businesses a shot to give you the night off in the kitchen. Meals from these places are made fresh, heat and eat style, or frozen to thaw, heat, and dine at your convenience.

Carriage House Catering has been preparing elegant food for weddings and private events since 2006. Founded by Jeff Brister and Alfred Freeman, they smartly pivoted during the pandemic by creating delicious family meals for pick-up, and they also can deliver them right to your door in the city of Marietta & West Cobb areas. This became so popular that CHC still offers these services today, and their website is very user-friendly to order meals easily online. We can personally attest to the quality of the food they prepare, as we’ve ordered from them several times.

The family meal changes weekly, and some of the recent offerings are slow-cooked pulled pork with homemade BBQ sauce, mac n cheese, cole slaw, baked beans, and rolls. Talk about a perfect summertime meal. For a special treat, get the Grilled Teres Major steak. This primarily unknown cut is exceptionally tender and served with corn salad, cilantro vinaigrette, mixed green salad, and roasted baby potatoes.

Carriage house also offers a la carte items such as bourbon-glazed meatballs and spinach artichoke dip if you want to impress your friends with these mouthwatering appetizers at your next get-together. They also have an excellent selection of beer, wine, and Tito’s vodka for pick-up.

http://www.carriagehouse-catering.com

Neighborhood Cuisine and Provisions was spawned in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, and their gourmet fare provided a valuable niche that was needed by the community more than they could have imagined. I met Dominic and his partner Jonathon when we were transitioning our food tour business to the new owner and learned about their extensive background in food service that dates back over thirty years. Both are super nice guys and prepare memorable meals that are pick-up only and conveniently located at Marietta Square. The family meals serve four to six people and offer half orders as well.

Start your meal off right by ordering their pimento cheese, and don’t forget to add on a salad from a selection of many versions to include a palate-cleansing cucumber tomato or more traditional caesar salad.

We tried the aromatic Butter Chicken, made with many different spices but not spicy. Instead, it has a warm flavor with tender pieces of chicken and a silky sauce that keeps you coming back for another bite again and again. For a taste of Louisana, try their Jambalaya, which has Cajun dirty rice, shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage. If you have a larger family, order a few extra sides like the grilled zucchini or yucca fries, which I dream about often. Neighborhood offers many other family meal choices, sides, and provisions, so visit their website for the updated list of their unique culinary creations.

http://www.neighborhoodcuisine.com/

As much as I enjoy cooking, sometimes it is nice to take a break from it, put down the phones, pour a nice glass of wine, relax, and just heat up a well-conceived family meal. It’s named that for a reason. To truly enjoy a meal with the company of family or what I like to call framily, the people you choose to be in your life because of what they bring to the table. Pun intended.