Cobb’s hazardous weather outlook escalated to Severe Weather Watch

The National Weather Service escalated a hazardous weather outlook issued earlier in the day for Cobb County and other north and central Georgia counties to a Severe Weather Watch, extending until 8 p.m.

Here is what the announcement states:

.DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight… A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of the area through 8 PM this evening. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to develop and affect much of north and central Georgia through this afternoon. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail up to golf balls, frequent lightning and very heavy rain can be expected with the most severe storms. In addition to the storms, hot and humid conditions will persist. A Heat Advisory is in effect for nearly all of north and central Georgia through this evening. Maximum heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees can be expected. Advertisement .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Afternoon heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees are expected for much of north and central Georgia from Wednesday through Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible through Thursday, primarily during the afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms will then be possible mainly in central Georgia on Friday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… Spotter activation is not needed at this time but spotters are encouraged to report any wind damage or hail reports to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City.

What counties are included in the Severe Weather Watch?

The following counties are listed in the watch:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson