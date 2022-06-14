Dual threat for Cobb County as searing heat expected along with possible severe scattered storms

The National Weather Service forecasts a very high heat index here in Cobb County on Tuesday June 14, bringing a dual threat of searing heat plus a possibility of severe storms.

The NWS wrote in its hazardous weather outlook:

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of north and all of central Georgia for today through this evening with afternoon heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees expected. Scattered strong to isolated severe storms could push across the area during the afternoon into the evening, with potential for Advertisement strong to damaging winds and hail. There is still great uncertainty on the coverage and timing. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Afternoon heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees are expected for much of north and central Georgia from Wednesday through Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible through Thursday, primarily during the afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms will then be possible mainly in central Georgia on Friday.

Extended forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 106. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 95.

May 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather. Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records. So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Minimum Average Departure from Norm Precipitation



















2022-05-01 81 65 73 5.7 0 2022-05-02 86 65 75.5 8 0 2022-05-03 86 66 76 8.2 0 2022-05-04 87 64 75.5 7.4 0.41 2022-05-05 87 67 77 8.7 0 2022-05-06 80 67 73.5 4.9 0.15 2022-05-07 69 60 64.5 -4.4 0 2022-05-08 69 54 61.5 -7.7 T 2022-05-09 73 53 63 -6.4 0 2022-05-10 82 57 69.5 -0.2 0 2022-05-11 84 60 72 2 0 2022-05-12 85 64 74.5 4.3 0 2022-05-13 79 65 72 1.5 T 2022-05-14 82 63 72.5 1.8 0 2022-05-15 86 66 76 5 T 2022-05-16 87 66 76.5 5.2 0 2022-05-17 85 60 72.5 1 0 2022-05-18 88 63 75.5 3.7 0 2022-05-19 90 70 80 8 0 2022-05-20 88 69 78.5 6.2 0 2022-05-21 89 71 80 7.5 0 2022-05-22 88 70 79 6.2 0.02 2022-05-23 78 68 73 0 1.47 2022-05-24 84 68 76 2.7 T 2022-05-25 80 68 74 0.5 0.2 2022-05-26 76 69 72.5 -1.3 0.18 2022-05-27 82 66 74 0 T 2022-05-28 81 60 70.5 -3.7 0 2022-05-29 86 68 77 2.5 0 2022-05-30 89 68 78.5 3.8 T 2022-05-31 87 67 77 2.1 0 Sum 2574 2007











Average 83.03 64.7 73.9







Normal 81.1 61.3 71.2









For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .