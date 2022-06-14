Heat advisory for Cobb County as heat index expected to soar to 105 – 110 degrees

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia as the heat index is expected to soar to 105 to 110 degrees on Tuesday June 14.

What is the heat index?

The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website :

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

Heat index chart showing relationship between relative humidity and temperature

What is in the heat advisory?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From noon to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Afternoon thunderstorms could temper the heat in some areas during the day tomorrow and could provide some temporary relief, but confidence is low on placement and timing.

What time period does it cover?

The advisory lasts until 8 p.m.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

Including the cities of Calhoun, Rome, Cartersville, Gainesville,Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Athens, Carrollton,Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers, Covington, Newnan,Peachtree City, Griffin, Milledgeville, Macon, Swainsboro,

Columbus, Warner Robins, Dublin, Lumpkin, Americus, Cordele,and Vidalia

What precautions should residents take?

The National Weather Service recommends the following precautions:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

