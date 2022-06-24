Kennesaw Independence day celebration to feature multiple live musical acts, fireworks

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following news release about their Independence Day celebration on Sunday July 3:

Kennesaw, GA (June 20, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw will host its annual Independence Day celebration of freedom, music and fireworks on Sunday, July 3 from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. in Downtown Kennesaw. Admission to the event is free.

Salute to America will feature two stages of live music, festive street entertainment, food vendors, and kid’s activities. The evening will conclude with a brilliant fireworks finale, visible from Depot Park and along Main Street, at 9:30 p.m.

The School of Rock East Cobb House Band will kick off the evening on the Main Street Stage, performing from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Leah Belle Faser, from the 20th Season of ABC’s “American Idol” will take the Main Street Stage from 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. The neo-psychedelic rock band, Kaydelis, will be rocking the Depot Park Stage from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. From 8:00 – 9:30 p.m., The American Flyers will perform smash hits from the sixties rock trios to the big R&B groups on the Depot Park Stage.

In addition to street vendors and sponsor booths, attractions will include pay-to-play inflatable amusements. A wide selection of entrées, cold beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Attendees may bring picnic baskets or coolers. Grills will not be allowed. A six-foot rectangular table, located in front of the Depot Park Stage, that seats six can be reserved for $75. With the exception of reserved tables near the Depot Stage, all seating will be general admission, so please bring a blanket or comfortable low-back chair.

Table reservations are available online at www.kennesawjuly3.com.

Families in the community are invited to participate in Kennesaw Parks & Rec’s Kid’s Parade! This year, the parade will be held on Sunday, July 3 from 12-1 PM. Participants will meet at Commemorative Park and will walk down Main Street, ending behind City Hall.

Parade participants are welcome to dress up and decorate their strollers, wagons or bicycles with a red, white and blue theme. Please no motorized vehicles. Parents must accompany their children for the entirety of the parade.

Registration for the Kid’s Parade is available online at www.kennesawjuly3.com.

Kennesaw city parks are “Breathe Easy Zones”; tobacco products, smoking, and e-cigarettes are prohibited in Depot Park. ATM machines will be available for convenient cash withdrawals. The event may be canceled or postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

Salute to America is sponsored by Williams Elleby Law Firm and – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

For more information, visit www.kennesawjuly3.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.