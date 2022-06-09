Rep. David Scott highlights gun violence legislation sponsored by Rep. McBath

Rep. David Scott of Georgia’s 13th Congressional highlighted two gun violence bills sponsored by Rep. Lucy McBath in the following press release:

Congressman David Scott (GA-13), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, this week voted to pass two pieces of legislation, H.R. 7910, the Protecting Our Kids Act, and H.R. 2377, the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, aimed towards addressing the epidemic of gun violence. “This week, with the passage of two critically important pieces of legislation, the U.S. House of Representatives took crucial strides towards addressing the epidemic of gun violence in our nation,” stated Congressman David Scott. “These long overdue safety provisions, which reflect the will of the majority of Americans, take necessary steps to protect our children and make our schools, churches, synagogues, and communities safer. These bills will not heal the unspeakable pain of those parents, sisters, brothers, and children who lost loved ones in Uvalde, Texas or in Buffalo, New York, or in Atlanta, Georgia, or in so many other cities across America. But this week, in the wake of tragedy, our House of Representatives—the People’s House—took decisive action to protect Americans and prevent further loss.”

H.R. 7910, the Protecting Our Kids Act

Bill containing multiple provisions to reduce gun violence: Raises age to purchase semiautomatic centerfire rifles from 18 to 21 Bans large capacity magazines Promotes safe firearm storage Extends regulation of “ghost guns” Increases criminal penalties for straw (proxy) purchase of guns



H.R. 2377, the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act

Bill to allow federal courts to issue Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) to prohibit the possession of firearms and ammunition by individuals deemed by the court to be a danger to themselves or others. ERPOs can last from 2 weeks to 6 months.

To read the bill text for the Protecting Our Kids Act, click here.

To read the bill text for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, click here.

To read the Fact Sheet on these pieces of legislation, click here.