Wellstar Cobb Hospital president to report on the state of healthcare in South Cobb

According to a press release from the Cobb Chamber, President John Kueven of Wellstar Cobb Hospital will report on the state of healthcare in South Cobb at the Chamber’s South Cobb Area Council meeting on June 15, 2022 at the EpiCenter. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Registration is open until June 10 by visiting https://bit.ly/3tq4cxJ. Tickets are $25 for Cobb Chamber members and $35 for general admission. Walk-up admissions and payment cannot be granted.

The EpiCenter is located at 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. The EpiCenter is very near the Six Flags Parkway/Riverside Parkway exit on I-20.

The press release gives the following information about Kueven:

Kueven has been with Wellstar Health System for four years, previously serving as President of Wellstar Paulding Hospital. Before moving to Georgia, Kueven was Chief Operating Officer of Memorial Hermann Katy, Director of Transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital and held leadership roles at North Mississippi Medical Center. Kueven received a Master’s in Health Administration and a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Millsaps College and an associate degree in nursing. Advertisement This event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Cobb Travel & Tourism, and Program Sponsor, Puckett EMS. For more information on Area Councils, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

