Wellstar announces two of their hospitals win Oglethorpe Awards

Wellstar Health System distributed the following announcement celebrating two of their hospitals that received Oglethorpe Awards:

TWO WELLSTAR HOSPITALS WIN AWARD FOR PERFORMANCE EXCELLENCE

The Georgia Oglethorpe award was granted to only two hospitals out of 230 in Georgia; Both are at Wellstar

Marietta, Ga.(June 07, 2022) —This month, Wellstar Health System, one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia,has two hospitals that have received the Georgia Oglethorpe Award for Performance Excellence.

Advertisement

Wellstar North Fulton and Wellstar Windy Hill Hospital both received the award following a rigorous review from an independent panel of judges.

Compared against 230 of their peers across the state of Georgia, these two hospitals are the only hospitals in Georgia to be recognized for their continued systematic dedication to excellence in organizational performance, communication, and hospital achievement.

“We are so pleased to receive the Oglethorpe Award.This is confirmation of the great work of our entire team in providing world-class People Care to our patients, communities, and each other,” said Mary Chatman, EVP-Wellstar Health System and President, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The Governor’s Sterling and Georgia Oglethorpe Award assessment process is rigorous, consisting of an Organizational Profile and a formal 50-page application responding to the Sterling Criteria for Performance Excellence.

Highly trained examiners review and evaluate the application and visit your site(s) to clarify and verify how well you meet the requirements of the Criteria.

They complete a feedback report that goes to the applicant and the Panel of Judges for final determination of organizational performance excellence role model status for the State of Florida. The Florida Sterling Council is the sole provider of Florida’s & Georgia’s Governor’s Sterling Award (GSA) endorsed by the Governor, the National Baldrige Program, and the State Alliance. Organizations that aspire to the Baldrige Award must first become role models through their official state program. Recipients are honored at the Annual Sterling Conference.