Career fair and tenant forum July 30 at the Cobb police training academy

An event will be held on July 30 that could be useful to renters, to anyone in need of a job, or who needs a clean slate and a second chance after a brush with the law.

The Career and Tenant Forum features Judge Brendan Murphy, who did substantial work on helping renters navigate the eviction process through the pandemic, Cobb Legal Aid, which specializes in tenants rights issues, and the team of Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, who will help citizens navigate through the process of restricting and sealing eligible criminal records.

For more information, and to read about other helpful services at the event, read the announcement from the Cobb County Facebook page, reprinted below:

Career Fair & Tenant Forum coming to Cobb, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Training Academy, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell. Advertisement The event features: • Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy and Cobb Legal Aid discuss tenants’ rights and the eviction process. • The Marietta Housing Authority, the Department of Community Affairs and other non-profit agencies answer tenant-related and housing questions. • District Attorney Flynn Broady’s team at Cobb Second Chance Desk help citizens restrict and seal eligible criminal records. • Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) assisting veterans with employment and VA-related benefits. Come prepared with your resume and business casual attire for an onsite interview. Don’t have a resume? We’ve got you covered. CobbWorks will have a mobile office to assist with resume writing at the event. Drop in or stay for the entire thing. REGISTER here: https://form.jotform.com/221573519508055