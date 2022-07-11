Cobb County hazardous weather outlook: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly along the I-20 corridor

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia for July 11 due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms, mostly along the I-20 corridor and southward.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Scattered thunderstorms will be possible today, primarily along and south of the I-20 corridor. A few storms could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms could also lead to localized flooding concerns. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday… Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening across the forecast area this week. Isolated storms could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms could also lead to localized flash flooding concerns.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan,Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The current hazardous weather outlook is for today, but similar conditions are expected to persist through the week.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

