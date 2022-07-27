Cobb County hazardous weather outlook: isolated storms, high heat index

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Wednesday July 27 due to the expectation of isolated thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. A high heat index is expected for the coming days also.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Isolated thunderstorms are expected across north Georgia and

portions of central Georgia this afternoon. These storms could

produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy

rainfall.

Heat indices could exceed 100 degrees in portions of east-central

Georgia this afternoon.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday…

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening

across much of the forecast area through Tuesday. A few storms

each day could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds,

frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. No widespread

severe threat is anticipated at this time.

Heat indices over 100 degrees will remain possible each afternoon

through next Tuesday.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The outlook is expected to last until next Tuesday.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

