Cobb County Planning Commission to meet this Tuesday, July 5

The Cobb County Planning Commission will meet this Tuesday, July 5, at 9 a.m. in the BOC Room on the 2nd Floor of 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta, GA 30090.

The planning commission is a five-member advisory organization whose members appointed by each of the BOC district commissioners plus the BOC chairwoman.

It holds hearings on rezoning requests, special land use permits and other business related to land use and zoning, and makes recommendations to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Recommendations are made at Planning Commission meetings that have a great impact on each community in the county.

Advertisement

But the Planning Commission only makes recommendations. It is up to the Board of Commissioners to make the decision to approve or deny any zoning-related request.

The meetings are open to the public, and are also live-streamed on CobbTV and on the county’s YouTube channel. Past zoning hearings are also available for viewing.

Members of the public can also speak in support or opposition to specific zoning cases that come before the board during the hearing for the case.

The outline of this month’s agenda is reprinted below (you can view the entire agenda packet which includes detailed information on each application by following this link):

Agendas and Minutes



1. 07-2022 Agendas

2. Consent and Summary Agendas for 07-2022



Continued or Held Cases



3. Z-78-2021 Dist 2 2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road (BOC Only)

4. Z-7-2022 Dist 3 4556, 4570, 4600 Wade Green Road

5. Z-21-2022 Dist 4 5120 Austell Road

6. Z-24-2022 Dist 1 4707 Cobb Parkway NW

7. Z-26-2022 Dist 4 Discovery Boulevard

8. Z-29-2022 District 1 1802 Waldrep Circle

9. Z-34-2022 District 4 4061, 4085 Hicks Road

10. Z-35-2022 District 4 259 Veterans Memorial Highway

11. Z-36-2022 District 1 286 County Road

12. Z-38-2022 District 4 5690, unaddressed parcel Brown Road

13. OSC-1-2022 District 3 2077, 2079 Kinridge Court

14. LUP-8-2022 Dist 4 264 Lee Road

15. LUP-10-2022 Disrict 4 803 Birchwood Road

16. SLUP-11-2021 Dist 2 2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road (BOC Only)

17. SLUP-5-2022 Dist 3 4648 Canton Rd



Regular Cases – New Business



18. Z-39-2022 District 4 Lions Club Drive, Glore Drive

19. Z-40-2022 District 3 1701 Old Concord Road

20. Z-41-2022 District 3 Shallowford Road, 3705 Trickum Road

21. Z-42-2022 District 4 1350 Oak Ridge Road

22. Z-43-2022 District 2 4450 South Cobb Drive

23. Z-44-2022 District 3 1900 Sandy Plains Road

24. LUP-11-2022 District 4 4509 Austell Powder Springs Road

25. SLUP-9-2022 District 4 6949 Mableton Parkway

About the Cobb County Planning Commission

The Cobb County website describes the Planning Commission as follows:

Established as an advisory Commission to assist the governing authority (BOC) in the administration and enforcement of the Zoning and Planning Act and to prescribe the duties and functions of such commission. The full duties and functions of this Commission are contained in the Cobb County Zoning Ordinance, Section 3-28-9 134-61. Members are appointed for terms which run concurrently with those of the appointing commissioner and are subject to removal with or without cause and without regard to any unexpired term. The Commission Chair is compensated $275.00 per month, the Secretary is compensated $275.00 per month with all other members compensated $250.00 per month.