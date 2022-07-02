Hot Topics

Want to attend a July 4th celebration that’s actually on July 4th? Powder Springs has you covered

TOPICS:
Row of buidlings in downtown Powder SpringsRow of buidlings in downtown Powder Springs (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 2, 2022

Since July 4 will fall on a Monday this year, many Independence Day celebrations shifted their festivals, parades and fireworks displays to the weekend.

But Powder Springs decided to stick with the 4th.

The celebration is in Thurman Springs Park, and a press release describes the event as follows:

The City of Powder Springs is presenting its annual 4th of July Celebration complete with classic and modern cars, live bands, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, a kids’ area, and of course, a fabulous fireworks show for the whole city to see.

Advertisement

To be held downtown and within Thurman Springs Park (4485 Pineview Drive), festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4, with the fireworks show firing up at 9:30 p.m. The pyrotechnics will once again be shot from Powder Springs Park, giving attendees downtown and from many other parts of the city the chance to see the spectacular sparks. The event concludes at 10 p.m.

Kicking off the evening’s live music on the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater stage at 6 p.m. will be Boogie Down, a premier party band, performing pop to country, soul to jazz, Americana to Motown. Taking the stage around 8 p.m. will be Geek Squad, a Marietta-based band that will pump its high energy into Thurman Springs Park with its mix of Motown and Jazz to Funk, Hip Hop and today’s Top 40 hits.

The inaugural Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration Cruise-In, sponsored by Push Rods of Powder Springs, will allow owners of the area’s sweetest rides to put them on display downtown on Marietta Street. No registration fee is required, and owners can pre-register at cityofpowdersprings.org. Day-of-event registration will be 2 to 4:30 p.m. Vehicles must be driven to and from the event; no trailered vehicles allowed.

For more information on Powder Springs’ 4th of July Celebration, visit cityofpowdersprings.org.

About Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)17,083
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)16,901
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)1.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 202016,887
Population, Census, April 1, 201013,940
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent24.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent14.6%
Female persons, percent56.8%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent34.2%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)56.0%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.5%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent2.9%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)14.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent29.5%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20201,356
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-20209.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202080.1%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$181,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,328
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$453
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,296
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-20205,570
Persons per household, 2016-20202.72
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202089.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202015.2%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202094.6%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202091.1%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.1%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202039.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20208.6%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent9.4%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202063.5%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)29,526
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)39,184
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)7,540
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)181,543
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$12,102
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202037.6
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,810
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$32,601
Persons in poverty, percent6.3%
Businesses
All employer firms, Reference year 2017300
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017134
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017170
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017247
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,288.5
Population per square mile, 20101,944.7
Land area in square miles, 20207.38
Land area in square miles, 2010
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)17,083
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Want to attend a July 4th celebration that’s actually on July 4th? Powder Springs has you covered"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.