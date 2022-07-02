Want to attend a July 4th celebration that’s actually on July 4th? Powder Springs has you covered

Since July 4 will fall on a Monday this year, many Independence Day celebrations shifted their festivals, parades and fireworks displays to the weekend.

But Powder Springs decided to stick with the 4th.

The celebration is in Thurman Springs Park, and a press release describes the event as follows:

The City of Powder Springs is presenting its annual 4th of July Celebration complete with classic and modern cars, live bands, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, a kids’ area, and of course, a fabulous fireworks show for the whole city to see. Advertisement To be held downtown and within Thurman Springs Park (4485 Pineview Drive), festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4, with the fireworks show firing up at 9:30 p.m. The pyrotechnics will once again be shot from Powder Springs Park, giving attendees downtown and from many other parts of the city the chance to see the spectacular sparks. The event concludes at 10 p.m. Kicking off the evening’s live music on the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater stage at 6 p.m. will be Boogie Down, a premier party band, performing pop to country, soul to jazz, Americana to Motown. Taking the stage around 8 p.m. will be Geek Squad, a Marietta-based band that will pump its high energy into Thurman Springs Park with its mix of Motown and Jazz to Funk, Hip Hop and today’s Top 40 hits. The inaugural Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration Cruise-In, sponsored by Push Rods of Powder Springs, will allow owners of the area’s sweetest rides to put them on display downtown on Marietta Street. No registration fee is required, and owners can pre-register at cityofpowdersprings.org. Day-of-event registration will be 2 to 4:30 p.m. Vehicles must be driven to and from the event; no trailered vehicles allowed. For more information on Powder Springs’ 4th of July Celebration, visit cityofpowdersprings.org.

About Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883 .

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

Population

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 17,083 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 16,901 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 1.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 16,887 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 13,940 Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent 6.6% Persons under 18 years, percent 24.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent 14.6% Female persons, percent 56.8% Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent 34.2% Black or African American alone, percent (a) 56.0% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a) 1.3% Asian alone, percent (a) 1.5% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 2.9% Hispanic or Latino, percent (b) 14.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 29.5% Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-2020 1,356 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 9.6% Housing

Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 80.1% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $181,000 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,328 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $453 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,296 Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-2020 5,570 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.72 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 89.1% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 15.2% Computer and Internet Use

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 94.6% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 91.1% Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 94.1% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 39.4% Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 8.6% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 9.4% Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 63.5% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000) (c) 29,526 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000) (c) 39,184 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000) (c) 7,540 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000) (c) 181,543 Total retail sales per capita, 2017 (c) $12,102 Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 37.6 Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $72,810 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $32,601 Persons in poverty, percent 6.3%

Businesses

All employer firms, Reference year 2017 300 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 134 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 170 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 247

Geography

Population per square mile, 2020 2,288.5 Population per square mile, 2010 1,944.7 Land area in square miles, 2020 7.38 Land area in square miles, 2010



