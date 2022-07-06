COVID back in high community transmission for Cobb and Douglas counties

Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) reported that COVID has risen to the category of high community transmission again in both Cobb and Douglas counties.

CDPH also announced that “we are now offering Pfizer (Marietta location) in addition to Moderna (Marietta and Douglas locations) for children ages 6 months to 5 years old. No appointment is necessary.”

Here is the news release announcing the increase in COVID rate:

Cobb & Douglas Public Health urges the citizens of both Cobb and Douglas Counties to take the necessary prevention steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, as the current community level for both counties has now increased to the High category. Advertisement The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended actions based on the High level are to:



How are COVID-19 Community Levels calculated?

COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Know Your Community Level:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html About Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Since 1920, Cobb & Douglas Public Health, along with the Georgia Department of Public Health, has been committed to the vision of “Healthier Lives. Healthier Community.” We are dedicated to improving our residents’ quality of life by tracking and preventing the spread of disease, promoting health and safety, providing exceptional medical services, and ensuring that our community is prepared for public health emergencies. For more information, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.

Cobb County announced on social media yesterday afternoon that due to Cobb County returning to the “high” level of community transmission of COVID-19, Chief Judge Rob Leonard has re-instituted the mask mandate inside the courthouse complex.

https://twitter.com/cobbcountygovt/status/1544351107878686730

We will report further on this as more information becomes available.

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

A useful source of statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previously reported 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a weekly status report on the pandemic. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link