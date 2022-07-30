Hazardous weather outlook continues for Cobb and region due to widespread thunderstorms

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Saturday July 30 due to the likelihood of widespread thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon

and evening, some of which could become strong to severe. Strong

gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall will

be the primary hazards. Isolated flooding will be a concern where

heavy rains persist for prolonged periods of time.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday…

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening

across much of the forecast area through Friday, with the highest

chances across north Georgia this weekend. A few storms each day

could become strong to severe, capable of producing gusty winds,

frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The conditions for this outlook are expected to last through next Friday.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

