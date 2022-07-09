Heat and possibility of strong storms bring another hazardous weather outlook to Cobb County

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook along with a special weather statement for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia due to oppressive heat that is expected to rise to 100 to 105, and the possibility of storms that could become strong to severe.

There is some good news, though, as the temperatures are expected to be slightly lower than previous days.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Widespread heat index values between 100 and 105 are expected today outside of mountainous regions. Please take precautions if working or spending time outside. Widespread showers and thunderstorms within multiple lines and waves are expected today through tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe with isolated damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rain which may cause isolated flooding issues where rains persist for prolonged periods of time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday… Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening throughout the forecast area this week. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to weather.gov/atlanta.

What is in the Special Weather Statement?

Here is the text from the special weather statement:

…WIDESPREAD HEAT INDEX VALUES IN THE TRIPLE DIGITS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE MAJORITY OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA… Heat index values are expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees across the forecast area this afternoon, primarily between noon and 6 PM outside of mountainous areas of northeast Georgia. However, cooler air from several lines and waves of showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day which could bring some early relief to the oppressive heat. Isolated locations across the forecast area may even reach Heat Advisory criteria of heat index values over 105 degrees where skies break and outflows from showers and storms are unable to reach until late afternoon, however, at this time confidence is low for any particular area where this would occur. High temperatures are expected to be lower today than in previous tonight is expected to keep highs in the upper 80s for Sunday, bringing further relief to a long stretch of extreme heat for the area.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The scope of the hazardous weather outlook is today and tonight.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

