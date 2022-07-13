Obituary: Overman, Mary Ellen

Age 71, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, of Brentwood, formerly of Conroe, Texas.

Beloved wife of the late Donny Overman; devoted mother of Jennie (Chad Balog) Overman, D.J. (Kelly) Overman, and Tania (Stewart) Ackerman; loving grandmother of Camille, Chloe, Connor, and Cade Overman, David (Emmaline) Ackerman, and Devon and Thomas Ackerman; great-grandmother of Cowen, Peyton Ann, and Seylah Grace Ackerman; daughter of the late Michael K. and Mary (Krusko) Reut; sister of Pam (Fred) Guzman and the late Michael J. (survived by Celeste) Reut. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Mary was known for her love of the Houston Astros and enjoyed quilting and singing. She was also known for her strong faith in God. There will be no visitation. Arrangements were made by John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

