School board candidate Pozniak called up for active Army reserve duty for six weeks

Dr. Catherine Pozniak, the Democratic candidate for Cobb County Board of Education Post 4 announced in a press releases that has been called up for six weeks of active duty as a captain in the United States Army Reserve.

According to the press release, “Pozniak is a captain in the United States Army Reserve, where she is a military government specialist for Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command. She advises commanders and civilian counterparts on matters related to education.”

“As a member of the Army Reserve, I proudly join tens of thousands of women and men who stand ready to serve when our country calls. This means that for the next six weeks, my duties as Captain Pozniak will be my full-time work,” Pozniak said.

Pozniak is campaigning to unseat incumbent Republican David Chastain in the November 8 election.

She grew up in Cobb County and graduated from Sprayberry High School. She earned a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge and a Doctorate in Education Leadership from Harvard University.

She worked as a teacher after graduation, and served as an assistant state school superintendent in Lousiana, before returning to Cobb County.

“Since returning home, I’ve loved getting reacquainted with Cobb County families and meeting new ones.I’ll miss holding my community office hours and attending community events, but I am proud to continue my family’s tradition of military service as a third-generation soldier,” said Pozniak.

According to the press release Pozniak will hold community office hours this week 9-10 a.m.

Tuesday at Mzizi Coffee in Marietta and Thursday at Independent Grounds in Kennesaw before leaving for active duty, and will resume them when she returns in September.