Marietta History Center announces its August Pop-in event

The Marietta History Center announced its August Pop-in event, to be held August 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The details below are reprinted from the City of Marietta website:

MARIETTA – The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, August 20th from 10am – 4pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in, August for crafts and activities geared towards our Summer theme, currently these crafts in the galleries.

When: August 20th, 2022

Advertisement

10 am – 4 pm

Where: Marietta History Center

1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Cost: FREE due to a private donor.

Current Temporary exhibits include, “Women’s Voices for Civil Rights” which is an eight-panel traveling exhibit from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education and celebrates women and girls who advocated for civil rights in the United States. “Marietta 1899: Color Captured in Black & White.”, an exhibit created by the Marietta History Center.

MHC Mission: We ignite curiosity in Marietta’s History by connecting people through compelling stories and engaging experiences.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, located in the historic Kennesaw House building, has been open since 1996. The exhibits are on the second floor of the building.

The MHC website describes the history of the building (paraphrased below):

Originally built as a cotton warehouse by John Glover in 1845, the building was remodeled by Dix Fletcher to become the Fletcher House Hotel in 1855.

During the Civil War the hotel temporarily served as a makeshift hospital and morgue. For this reason, the building has become the subject of many stories and local ghost folklore. This notoriety has led to appearances on CNN, The History Channel and PBS.

The building was originally four stories high, but the top floor caught fire during the Civil War and was never rebuilt.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to Marietta Square.