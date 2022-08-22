Cobb County issues further recommendations about what residents should do during the boil water advisory

In the county’s newsletter this afternoon, there were further recommendations about what residents in the affected area of the boil water advisory should do to protect themselves and their families.

We’ve reprinted them below:

The Cobb County Water System has issued a boil water advisory due to a disruption in water service and low water pressure in the Sweat Mountain water storage tank service area in northeast Cobb.

See map here to view the impacted area.

The water outage resulted from a level sensor failure at the water storage tank. Water has been restored. This advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution – there is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in this area that experienced a period without positive pressure.

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:

• Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

• Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

• Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

• Making ice

• Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as washing clothes and dishes can be done without boiling tap water if done properly. The complete CDC guidance can be found at this website.

The advisory is in effect until Cobb County Water System has done the appropriate testing to be confident that there is no longer a public health concern. Customers will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted. Once the advisory is lifted you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact 770-419-6200.

See updates here: https://www.cobbcounty.org/water