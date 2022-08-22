Cobb International Festival coming to Jim Miller Park August 27

By Brian Benefield

Who doesn’t love a great (almost Fall) festival, especially when the entrance fee and parking are free? This multi-cultural event, the Cobb International Festival, is coming back this year on August 27th from 12 pm-6 pm.

It had its debut in 2019. It was postponed the last two years because of the pandemic and is the brainchild of Cobb Board Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.

I spoke with Suzzanne Anicette, the Arts Facility Coordinator of the Cobb Art Place, who let me know over 5500 people attended the inaugural affair in 2019 and expect twice that many this year. Over fifty booths will be indoors at the Jim R Miller Park events center, showcasing their international artwork, clothing, and jewelry.

Food glorious food, and there will be plenty of cultures represented, including Nigerian, Mexican, and Asian, to name a few of the twenty different offerings at kiosks and food trucks. Prices for the eats will range from $6-$20. Sampling diverse cuisine from other regions is always something I indulge in because you can learn a lot from the way other people prepare and cook food. Food is a universal language. We all understand the need for sustenance, which crosses all barriers and brings us together. My friend and recent award-winning chocolatier, Chef Elizabeth Weaver, will be there selling her delectable confections. You need to seek out her booth; trust me on this.

Similar to Touch a Truck, there will be many representatives from Cobb County Police and Fire Departments there to interact with kids and kids at heart as well. Several indoor and outdoor stages will have local performers and from around the globe singing, dancing, and wowing the crowds with their talents.

As a writer and somewhat of a book nerd, I will gravitate towards the Cobb County Bookmobile. This mobile library provides access to resources that may not be available to many because of economic or transportation hurdles. It operates the same as the regular library in that you can check out items from the Bookmobile and return them to any other library location. We are fortunate to have such extensive literary assets in our county, and if you don’t yet have a library card, you can get one on the spot at the festival with a photo ID that shows you’re a resident of Cobb.

I love dogs, and Cobb Animal Services will be on hand with adoptions of the four-legged furry friends will be available. And, of course, petting the gentle creatures will be allowed for kids of all ages. Bouncy houses are also free for the kiddos and will be monitored so as not to let too many revel in the frolicking simultaneously. It is thrilling to see these types of events making a comeback, and I have a good feeling this one will be around for many years to come. Bring the whole family out to celebrate our vast diversity in Cobb County with food, artwork, and entertainment from various cultures near and far.

For more information visit the Cobb International Festival website at https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/event-centers/cobb-international-festival

Brian Benefield is an Atlanta native born in Dekalb County, who has lived in Cobb since 2003. He has worked in Hospitality, Marketing, Real Estate, and most recently Food Tourism. Married to Cecilie Benefield for 12 blissful years. They have a dog, Miss Pickles. Hobbies are mountain biking, running, gardening, and trying new recipes in the kitchen Member of Les Marmitions cooking club since 2016, where we cook 5-course meals with local Atlanta chefs.