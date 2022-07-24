Cobb County International Festival seeks vendors and entertainers for the August 27 event

Cobb PARKS posted the following announcement to its website seeking vendors and entertainers for the Cobb International Festival:

The Cobb County International Festival is back this year – and we are accepting vendor and entertainer applications for the event that will be held from noon – 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Jim R. Miller Park.



Vendors are still be accepted through Aug. 11.



Entertainers who would like to participate can apply here though Aug. 6.



Applications are being accepted for food vendor, artist vendor, or community groups. To become a vendor or volunteer, please click here.

To apply as an entertainer, download application here:2022 Cobb International Festival – Entertainer application

Experience food and fun from around the world! One of the strengths of our community is cultural diversity.



The 2022 Cobb County International Festival will feature a wide variety of local and international music and art, eclectic dancing, delicious culinary options, imaginative crafts, beautiful jewelry, kids’ corner and many other vendors. It will also give local businesses the chance to foster economic growth.



Many countries will be represented at this family-friendly event. Celebrating our differences – as well as our common values – helps unite and educate us. You are invited to be a part of this culinary and cultural experience. Admission is free.

About Cobb PARKS

Cobb PARKS is the branch of Cobb County government that manages 90 properties, of which 78 are developed parks.

The total acreage the department manages is over 6,000 acres.

The Cobb PARKS website describes the history of the department as follows:

The Department originated in 1966 as the Cobb County Parks and Recreation Department, and in 1989 was renamed Cobb County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department with the addition of the Arts and Cultural Affairs Department. The Department is divided into three divisions: Administration, Park Operations, and Services. Administration includes the Directors office, business management, and human resource functions. Parks Operations is responsible for maintaining the parks and its structures. The Services Division oversees the programming offered through the department.

The specialized facilities managed by the department include the Cobb County Civic Center Complex, Al Bishop and Lost Mountain Softball Complexes, five recreation centers, five community centers, four arts centers, the Mable House-Barnes Amphitheatre, the Cobb Gymnastics Center, six tennis centers and 13 satellite tennis court locations, four indoor aquatic centers and two outdoor seasonal pools, more than 60 miles of trails, two golf courses, the fairgrounds at Jim Miller Park, and the Jim Miller Park event center.

The Director of Cobb PARKS is Michael Brantley.