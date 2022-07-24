Lane closures on I-75 between Midtown and Cobb County line to continue until tomorrow morning

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that the lane closures for resurfacing I-75 between Midtown and the Cobb County line will continue until 5 a.m. Monday (tomorrow) morning.

The press release describes the scope and schedule of the work as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line. The resurfacing work will repair the deteriorating condition of the roadway and provide a smoother ride for drivers.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled lane closures on I-75 in the project area from Friday, July 22 through Monday, July 25:

I-75 northbound:

Friday and Sunday nights, from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m., one northbound left lane will be closed. This single left lane closure will convert to triple left lane closures at 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

I-75 southbound:

Sunday at 9 p.m., on southbound left lane will be closed. This single left lane closure converts to triple left lane closures at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews as they mill and repair the highway. This $25.8M project is scheduled for completion in spring of 2023.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.