Cobb to hold virtual meeting on extending the Noonday Creek Trail

Cobb County posted the following information on its Facebook page about a virtual meeting on June 27 at 6:30 p.m. to introduce a study being conducted of extending the popular Noonday Creek Trail:

Cobb County recently launched a study to examine the possibility of extending the Noonday Creek Trail from Bells Ferry Road to Noonday Creek Park and Shallowford Road. The County will host a virtual public meeting on July 27 at 6:30 p.m. to introduce the project and start the discussion regarding the trail study and study area features. To register for the meeting, please visit www.cobbcounty.org/trail-planning

The Cobb DOT gave the following further information on the study:

Noonday Creek Trail is one of eight trails identified by the public for prioritization in the 2018 Greenways & Trails Master Plan.

Advertisement

Kicked off in the Spring of 2022, the Noonday Creek Trail Extension Scoping Study will examine the possibility of extending the Noonday Creek Trail from the Bells Ferry Trailhead northward to Noonday Creek Park. This study aims to evaluate various options for closing this critical gap in the regional trail network between Bells Ferry Road and Shallowford Road.

The study is expected to conclude in the Spring of 2023.

About Noonday Creek Trail

The Cobb County Greenways and Trails Master Plan describes Noonday Creek Trail in its present form as follows:

The Noonday Creek Trail is a seven-mile trail between Kennesaw Mountain and Bells Ferry Rd in the Town Center area, constructed to be accessible for a variety of recreational users, including cyclists, walkers, and joggers.

It begins at Kennesaw Mountain, on Old Hwy 41, where mile marker 0 is located, and ends at the Bells Ferry Rd trailhead, at mile marker 6.78. The trail project was a partnership between Town Center CID, Cobb County, GDOT, and National Park Service (NPS). Opened in September of 2014, the trail has been a tremendous asset to the surrounding community and has spurred new development and amenities in the area. These include the addition of the Zagster Town Center Bike Share Program, launched in 2015, and the construction of a new trailhead at 2995 Bells Ferry Rd. The trailhead was recently updated and now includes lighting, restrooms, drinking fountains, and shade trees, as well as a 60-space parking lot, seating, and a Zagster docking station. Three parks are also in development along the trail.