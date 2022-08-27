Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday August 28

The National Weather Service forecasts a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Sunday August 28, with a high near 88 degrees.

Otherwise it will be mostly sunny..

What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for Sunday?

Overnight Sunday there will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. It will be mostly clear, with a low around 72, and southeast wind around 5 mph.

What will the weather look like in the upcoming week?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from normal Precipitation











2022-07-01 83 74 78.5 -1.6 0.01 2022-07-02 91 72 81.5 1.3 0 2022-07-03 92 73 82.5 2.2 0.59 2022-07-04 93 73 83 2.6 1.69 2022-07-05 93 73 83 2.5 0.15 2022-07-06 94 77 85.5 4.9 T 2022-07-07 94 76 85 4.4 T 2022-07-08 94 74 84 3.3 0.02 2022-07-09 88 74 81 0.2 0.04 2022-07-10 87 72 79.5 -1.3 0.17 2022-07-11 81 72 76.5 -4.4 T 2022-07-12 88 73 80.5 -0.5 0 2022-07-13 91 74 82.5 1.5 0.25 2022-07-14 90 73 81.5 0.5 0 2022-07-15 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2022-07-16 90 71 80.5 -0.6 0 2022-07-17 90 73 81.5 0.4 0 2022-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 0.15 2022-07-19 87 69 78 -3.2 0.59 2022-07-20 92 74 83 1.8 T 2022-07-21 79 72 75.5 -5.7 0.11 2022-07-22 90 71 80.5 -0.7 0.13 2022-07-23 91 71 81 -0.2 T 2022-07-24 93 74 83.5 2.2 0 2022-07-25 91 74 82.5 1.2 0 2022-07-26 92 74 83 1.8 0 2022-07-27 93 74 83.5 2.3 0 2022-07-28 91 75 83 1.8 0.01 2022-07-29 94 75 84.5 3.3 0.23 2022-07-30 90 72 81 -0.2 0.03 2022-07-31 92 71 81.5 0.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

