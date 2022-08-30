Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County as cold front heads our way, bringing scattered thunderstorms

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Tuesday August 30 due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon as a cold front heads our way. The highest coverage area for the storms are expected to be in north Georgia.

The NWS defines “cold front” as “A zone separating two air masses, of which the cooler, denser mass is advancing and replacing the warmer,” so in this case it does not mean we’re going to have cold weather this week. The temperatures during the week will be highs in the 80s and lower 90s during the day, with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.

It means that a mass of cooler air will replace the warmer air now over the region.

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon with the highest

coverage expected in north Georgia ahead of a cold front. Some

storms could become strong with an isolated severe thunderstorm

also possible. The primary threat will be strong wind gusts with

frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall also possible.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday…

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in central Georgia on Wednesday

and Thursday and areawide from Friday through Monday. A few storms

could become strong each day with frequent lightning, locally heavy

rainfall, and gusty winds possible.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

According to the outlook, “Scattered thunderstorms are possible in central Georgia on Wednesday and Thursday and areawide from Friday through Monday.“

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

