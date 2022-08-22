Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: “Isolated flash flooding may occur with heavy rainfall”

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday August 22 due to expected scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms might develop into strong to severe, with flash flooding.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details :

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today,

particularly this morning. A few storms may become may become

strong to severe, capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy

rainfall, and frequent lightning. Isolated flash flooding may

occur with heavy rainfall.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible through next

Sunday. Each day, a few storms could become strong to severe

capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and

frequent lightning. Localized flash flooding and flooding of

rivers and streams will also be possible, especially in areas that

receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The conditions that caused the hazardous weather outlook to be issued could continue through next Sunday.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

