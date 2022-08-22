Georgia gasoline prices decline another 8 cents, continuing the plunge

Georgia gasoline prices declined another eight cents per gallon on average over the past week for the period ending August 22.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.43 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

“Although Georgia pump price average has dropped from the beginning of summer, drivers continue to worry that prices could rise again in the next coming weeks,” said Waiters. “Sliding oil prices, low demand, and the uncertainty in Ukraine continue to influence lower pump prices.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.58 at the time of this writing, about 15 cents more expensive than the statewide average. But the prices in Cobb are comparable to adjacent surrounding counties.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 5 cents to $3.95 (subject to change overnight).Primarily due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up.

For another comparison, the Energy Information Administration keeps tables of estimated gasoline prices organized by region and selected states and cities that you can view by following this link . It slightly lags the AAA updates, but is good for tracking the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel over time.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.