Georgia gasoline prices continue fall; Cobb prices slightly higher than statewide average

Georgia gasoline prices fell seven cents per gallon on average over the past week, driven by a continuing drop in crude oil prices. According to the latest update from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, oil prices dropped roughly $6.00 per gallon between Tuesday of last week and the previous Tuesday.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.04 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

“Georgia pump prices are drifting lower as crude oil continues to decline,” said Waiters. “The main reason for the fall is the decline in oil prices. Crude is the single largest factor influencing gas prices, accounting for more than half of what drivers pay at the pump.”

The weekly report goes on to state, “Monday’s state average is 6 cents less than a week ago, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 18 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $45.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.”

Advertisement

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.10, six cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

According to AAA, “Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 12 cents to $3.55 (subject to change overnight), primarily due to declining oil prices.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”