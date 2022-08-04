Old Clarkdale Park ribbon-cutting celebration Saturday August 6

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Old Clarkdale Park at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Cobb County distributed the following description of the event in their weekly newsletter:

Renewing Old Clarkdale Park

Celebrate our newest park at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Old Clarkdale Park, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Austell, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. We’ll treat you to children’s activities, giveaways, hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream. Afterward, stay for the 6 p.m. showing of the movie, “The Rookie.” Bring your blankets and chairs for the film. The event is free.



Please park at the Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell Powder Springs Rd SW, Austell. Cobb PARKS will provide a shuttle service to the park.



Old Clarkdale Park is a six-acre passive park with a pavilion, restrooms, a community garden with a shed, a playground, adult exercise equipment, and an ADA-accessible walking path.



View the invitation here.

About Cobb PARKS

Cobb PARKS is the branch of Cobb County government that manages 90 properties, of which 78 are developed parks.

The total acreage the department manages is over 6,000 acres.

The Cobb PARKS website describes the history of the department as follows:

The Department originated in 1966 as the Cobb County Parks and Recreation Department, and in 1989 was renamed Cobb County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department with the addition of the Arts and Cultural Affairs Department. The Department is divided into three divisions: Administration, Park Operations, and Services. Administration includes the Directors office, business management, and human resource functions. Parks Operations is responsible for maintaining the parks and its structures. The Services Division oversees the programming offered through the department.

The specialized facilities managed by the department include the Cobb County Civic Center Complex, Al Bishop and Lost Mountain Softball Complexes, five recreation centers, five community centers, four arts centers, the Mable House-Barnes Amphitheatre, the Cobb Gymnastics Center, six tennis centers and 13 satellite tennis court locations, four indoor aquatic centers and two outdoor seasonal pools, more than 60 miles of trails, two golf courses, the fairgrounds at Jim Miller Park, and the Jim Miller Park event center.

The Director of Cobb PARKS is Michael Brantley.