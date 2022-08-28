Two Cobb Public Library branches now certified as Passport Acceptance Facilities

Starting September 6 Cobb County residents can apply for new passports at the West Cobb and Mountain View branches of the Cobb Public Library.

Those two library locations have been approved as Passport Acceptance Facilities (PAF) by the U.S. Department of State.

Cobb County library staff members were trained in order to qualify to process passport applications for first-time applicants.

“The library always seeks ways to make our patrons’ lives easier.” said Terri Tresp, Division Director of Branch Services. “Having two regional libraries designated as passport application acceptance facilities provides local travelers alternatives as the libraries will offer the service six days a week, including evenings and weekends, in a convenient setting.”

The library asks that residents interested in applying for a passport make appointments by filling out a form that will be posted on the library website on September 6.

Renewals cannot be processed at the branches, only new applications.

According to the announcement on the library website:

Two separate fees will be charged for each application – a passport application fee as determined by the Department of State and a $35 acceptance fee, each payable by check, money order or cashier’s check.

For more information about this service, follow this link to the Cobb Public Library’s announcement.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website :

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link .