Virtual version of the Switzer Library will debut on September 2

The Cobb Public Library has had a strong presence in the digital world for quite some time, with streaming video, digital books and access to a number of databases and other research, educational and recreational tools.

And now the library’s main branch, the Charles D. Switzer Library, is about to launch a virtual version of itself.

On Friday September 2, 2022 you’ll be able to see 360-degree interior views of the facility online.

According to the announcement on the Cobb Library website, the virtual version of the library is developed “to improve access and awareness of services and collections the library offers.”

The announcement describes the new feature as follows:

Virtual Switzer Library shows the physical space of the library with quick access tabs which visitors can click to explore the library in greater detail. This service provides interactive images of the library covering the main floor of the library and the children’s and teen areas on the first floor.

The virtual interactive library is a resource for people planning to visit the library to become familiar with the layout of library spaces, gives homebound patrons the experience of virtually touring the library and allows the library staff to showcase the library in school visits and outreach events, said Allyson Eads, Community Engagement Librarian II. It also will serve as a staff training resource, she added.

“The virtual library is fully interactive,” said Eads, lead creator of the Cobb County Library virtual library project. “It is highly accessible as every tab can be translated on the spot into over 100 languages, each tab can be read to you in those languages, and the text size can be enlarged on all tabs,” said Eads.

For a full description of this new virtual feature, and for more information about the Switzer Library, follow this link. .

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website :

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link .