Basic Investing and Tax course for Cobb seniors at the Tim Lee Senior Center in East Cobb

A number of fun and educational events are coming up at the Cobb senior centers this coming week.

Financial health is always of interest to the public, and seniors are no exception.

The Tim Lee Senior Center in East Cobb will host a Basic Investing and Taxes course for those 55 years of age and older.

This three-week training course on basic financial terminology will also cover investment diversification types, evaluating financial advisors and state and federal tax rules.

The course will be presented by David Bohanon, a volunteer with Cobb Senior Services and the three classes will be held on Tuesdays , Sept. 20 – Oct. 4, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Phone the Tim D. Lee Senior Center at (770) 509-4900 for registration information. The center is located at 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066

About Cobb County Senior Services

Cobb County Senior Services manages a wide range of services for residents of Cobb County who are 55 years of age and older.

The agency is headquartered at the Senior Wellness Center, located at 1150 Powder Springs Street

Marietta, GA 30064.

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center , the North Cobb Senior Center , the Senior Wellness Center , the Tim D. Lee Senior Center , and the West Cobb Senior Center .

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta , and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.