Class in Maximizing your Tablet for Cobb Seniors 55 years of age and older

Are you a Cobb County resident 55 years of age or older who has a tablet computer, but who suspects you are not getting the most out of it?

Cobb Senior Services is hosting an educational event called Maximizing Your Tablet, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1-2 p.m. at the Freeman Poole Senior Center. The event is free for all senior 55+ years of age.

The center is located at 4025 South Hurt Road, Smyrna, GA 30082, near the East West Connector.

“Bring your tablet to this workshop to ensure you are getting the most out of your iPad or Android tablet for your entertainment, surfing the web, and communication needs,” states the event announcement on the Cobb County government Facebook page .

To register visit the following link .

About Cobb County Senior Services

Cobb County Senior Services manages a wide range of services for residents of Cobb County who are 55 years of age and older.

The agency is headquartered at the Senior Wellness Center, located at 1150 Powder Springs Street Marietta, GA 30064.

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center , the North Cobb Senior Center , the Senior Wellness Center , the Tim D. Lee Senior Center , and the West Cobb Senior Center .

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta , and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.

