Cobb County weather forecast: Saturday September 3

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday September 3 with a high near 83. There is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Cobb and much of the region due to the possibility of thunderstorms.

What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for Saturday September 3?

Tonight and overnight, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Labor Day

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from normal Precipitation











2022-07-01 83 74 78.5 -1.6 0.01 2022-07-02 91 72 81.5 1.3 0 2022-07-03 92 73 82.5 2.2 0.59 2022-07-04 93 73 83 2.6 1.69 2022-07-05 93 73 83 2.5 0.15 2022-07-06 94 77 85.5 4.9 T 2022-07-07 94 76 85 4.4 T 2022-07-08 94 74 84 3.3 0.02 2022-07-09 88 74 81 0.2 0.04 2022-07-10 87 72 79.5 -1.3 0.17 2022-07-11 81 72 76.5 -4.4 T 2022-07-12 88 73 80.5 -0.5 0 2022-07-13 91 74 82.5 1.5 0.25 2022-07-14 90 73 81.5 0.5 0 2022-07-15 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2022-07-16 90 71 80.5 -0.6 0 2022-07-17 90 73 81.5 0.4 0 2022-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 0.15 2022-07-19 87 69 78 -3.2 0.59 2022-07-20 92 74 83 1.8 T 2022-07-21 79 72 75.5 -5.7 0.11 2022-07-22 90 71 80.5 -0.7 0.13 2022-07-23 91 71 81 -0.2 T 2022-07-24 93 74 83.5 2.2 0 2022-07-25 91 74 82.5 1.2 0 2022-07-26 92 74 83 1.8 0 2022-07-27 93 74 83.5 2.3 0 2022-07-28 91 75 83 1.8 0.01 2022-07-29 94 75 84.5 3.3 0.23 2022-07-30 90 72 81 -0.2 0.03 2022-07-31 92 71 81.5 0.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .