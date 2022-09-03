Letter to the Editor: Teachers in short supply, STEM fields not exempt

[This is a Letter to the Editor. For our policies on letters, and how to submit them, please see the bottom of this article]

The teacher shortage in America has hit crisis levels — and school officials everywhere are scrambling to ensure that, as students return to classrooms, someone will be there to educate them.

As my favorite weatherman asks, “what happening in your neck of the woods?” We are interested in your perspectives.

Europe’s ageing population is causing skill shortages for healthcare professionals and teachers, however in different ways. Increased numbers of teachers are expected to retire in the coming decade and shortages arise from the need to replace them. For healthcare occupations an ageing society is increasing demand for social care and medical services. Across the EU, the top five skill shortage occupations are ICT professionals; medical doctors; science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professionals; nurses and teachers.

Advertisement

Too few young people are studying STEM subjects. Entry requirements and dropout rates are high and participation by women is low. Some countries also suffer from ‘brain drain’ as STEM professionals emigrate for better jobs higher paying, less stressful jobs elsewhere.

In the US, the situation is no different

The teacher shortage in America has hit crisis levels – and school officials everywhere are scrambling to ensure that, as students return to classrooms, someone will be there to educate them. Rural school districts in Texas are switching to four-day weeks this fall due to lack of staff. Florida is asking veterans with no teaching background to enter classrooms. Arizona is allowing college students to step in and instruct children.

Shortening of the student learning week can have negative impact on child safety and diminished learning by students with special needs. If combined with higher usage of substitute and non-certified teachers especially in science and math, the long-term effect on college admissions by under-educated students can have long term economic impact.

The Canadian Picture

Depending on where you’re living in Canada, a shortage of teachers has been a perennial issue for schools. “We do not have enough teachers to fill the positions that are out there available and, on top of that, we don’t have enough trained teachers on-call to fill in absences for when teachers need to take a leave,” said Joanne Hapke, president of the Prince George District Teachers’ Association. Some of these concerns were addressed in our White Paper, “The Gender and Racial Gap at The Front of Classrooms.”

Lawrence King

Publisher/COO Stem News Chronicle

Mableton

About Letters to the Editor

Letters to the editor do not necessarily represent the views of the Cobb County Courier.

To submit a letter email it to larry.johnson@cobbcountycourier.com.

We reserve the right to edit for length or clarity, and of course the right to reject or accept. We do not run anonymous letters.