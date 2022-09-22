Cobb Opioid Symposium this evening in BOC Meeting Room, and livestreamed

The opioid epidemic has, unfortunately, been in the news a lot lately, particularly the spread of the synthetic opioid fentanyl through the community, hitting parts of west Cobb particularly hard.
Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. will host the inaugural Cobb Opioid Symposium this evening.
The meeting will be in the BOC Meeting Room at 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta, GA from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
The event iis open to the public.
According to the public information release for the event:
The attendees will hear from members of the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, other stakeholders, and leading experts concerning the opioid epidemic in Cobb County, the state, and nationwide.
The event will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/72Pz9ZkSCkI.
Agenda for the event
The agenda for the event is as follows:
Welcome
· Chief Assistant District Attorney-John Pursley
Program
• Senior Researcher- Kevin Baldwin, Ph.D.
Applied Research Services, Inc.
• Overdose Prevention and Response Specialist- Lori Jouty, MPH
Cobb & Douglas Public Health
• Division Chief- Nick Adams
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services
• Opioid Fatality Project, Case Manager- Sonjetta Tiller
• Opioid Fatality Project, Investigator- Aaron Bubans
Cobb County District Attorney’s Office
• Program Director- Daniel Spinney
• Donor Development & Fundraising Coordinator- Sarah Mangold
The Davis Direction Foundation
Closing
• Senator- Kay Kirkpatrick, M.D.
State Senator, District 32
• Questions/Comments
