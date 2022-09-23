COVID among school-aged residents of Cobb County for the 14-day period ending September 22, 2022

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health ‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for Cobb County and statewide over the two-week period ending September 22, 2022 .

Cobb County





















Age category All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents 14-day rate category Change











0-4 6,502 63 134 High Decreasing 5-17 27,381 71 54 Moderately High Increasing 18-22 17,474 94 200 High Decreasing











Georgia





















Age category All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents 14-day rate category Change











0-4 96,610 832 127 High Decreasing 5-17 398,141 1,456 79 Moderately High Decreasing 18-22 244,725 1,237 169 High Decreasing

What does the data mean?

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a weekly status report on the pandemic every Wednesday. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link