Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 24 – Friday September 30, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday September 24 to Friday September 30 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.

– Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444. Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road – Cobb DOT lane closure Nightly lane closures are possible from 7 pm to 5 am Sun through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road for resurfacing (B2905). One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: September 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

– Cobb DOT lane closure Nightly lane closures are possible from 7 pm to 5 am Sun through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road for resurfacing (B2905). One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: September 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653. Gordy Parkway between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road – Gordy Parkway Closure for Drainage Replacement Cobb DOT Project Number X2764: Gordy Parkway (West) is closed to traffic between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road for crews to replace a large culvert under Gordy Parkway. Follow Posted Detour Routes.

– Gordy Parkway Closure for Drainage Replacement Cobb DOT Project Number X2764: Gordy Parkway (West) is closed to traffic between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road for crews to replace a large culvert under Gordy Parkway. Follow Posted Detour Routes. I-75 Northbound Canton Road to Chastain Road – GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75/State Route 401 Northbound between Canton Rd and Chastain Rd this weekend for pavement rehabilitation. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, work will require the following traffic impacts beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 26: Three left lanes will be closed on I-75/SR 401 northbound between Canton Rd and Chastain Rd.

– GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75/State Route 401 Northbound between Canton Rd and Chastain Rd this weekend for pavement rehabilitation. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, work will require the following traffic impacts beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 26: Three left lanes will be closed on I-75/SR 401 northbound between Canton Rd and Chastain Rd. I-75 Northbound over Roswell Road – GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75/State Route 401 Northbound over Roswell Road this weekend for bridge rehabilitation. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, work will require the following traffic impacts beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 26: Three right lanes will be closed on I-75/SR 401 northbound over Roswell Rd.

– GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75/State Route 401 Northbound over Roswell Road this weekend for bridge rehabilitation. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, work will require the following traffic impacts beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 26: Three right lanes will be closed on I-75/SR 401 northbound over Roswell Rd. I-75 between Midtown and Cobb County Line – GDOT contractors will install lane closures on I-75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, two right or left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound from 17th Street in midtown to the Cobb County line beginning 9 p.m. on Friday, September 16 until 8 a.m. on Sunday, and 9 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

– GDOT contractors will install lane closures on I-75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, two right or left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound from 17th Street in midtown to the Cobb County line beginning 9 p.m. on Friday, September 16 until 8 a.m. on Sunday, and 9 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday. I-75 from Akers Mill Road to Mount Paran Road – GDOT contractors will install lane closures on I-75 between Akers Mill Road and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three right lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound between Aikers Mill Road to Mount Paran Road beginning 9 p.m. on Friday, September 16 until 4 a.m. on Monday, September 19.

– GDOT contractors will install lane closures on I-75 between Akers Mill Road and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three right lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound between Aikers Mill Road to Mount Paran Road beginning 9 p.m. on Friday, September 16 until 4 a.m. on Monday, September 19. SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Advertisement

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.